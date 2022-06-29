Insider Buying: Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC – Get Rating) insider Shirley In’t Veld acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($53,125.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
Alumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
