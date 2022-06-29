Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 15,525 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 6,512,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,424. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.05 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

