Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 3,202 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXST traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 5,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

