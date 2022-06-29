Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

