Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 529.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCIF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

