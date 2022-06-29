Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 161.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

