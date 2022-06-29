International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,433. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

