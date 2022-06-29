Internet of People Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035074 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

