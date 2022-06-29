Internxt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168,348.00 (INXT)

Internxt (INXT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $168,348.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.01 or 0.94984184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt (INXT) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

