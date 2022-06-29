Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.84

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 163950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIP.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

