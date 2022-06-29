Inverse Finance (INV) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.35 or 0.00409902 BTC on exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $705,501.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00230113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.