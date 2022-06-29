Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 4,809.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.35% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

