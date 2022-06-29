Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 367,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. 7,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

