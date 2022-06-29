Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 2.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.27. 905,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,117,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 233,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 136,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

