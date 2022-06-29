Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

IVZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 123,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

