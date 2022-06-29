Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.
IVZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 123,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.56.
In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
