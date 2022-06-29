Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 10.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $283.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.