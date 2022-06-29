Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

