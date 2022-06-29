Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. 1,052,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

