Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

EWRE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,667. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.