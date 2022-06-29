Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

