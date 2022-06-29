Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IOBCF stock remained flat at $$15.16 on Wednesday. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

