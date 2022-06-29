Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in June

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
IOBCF stock remained flat at $$15.16 on Wednesday. Ion Beam Applications has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.
Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)
