Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,738. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -189.84 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

