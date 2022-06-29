IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $269.57 million and $28.58 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.01 or 0.94984184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00175578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.