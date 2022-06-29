IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

