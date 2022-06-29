IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:IRS opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
