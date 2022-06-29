iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $452,000.

QLTA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,624. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

