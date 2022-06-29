iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after acquiring an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,028,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,054,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.52. 7,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

