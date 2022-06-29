iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

