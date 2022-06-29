iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

