iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

