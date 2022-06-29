iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ IFGL opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.