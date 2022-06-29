iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.08

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.08 and last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 14447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

