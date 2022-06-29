iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after buying an additional 839,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

