iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Surience Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Surience Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,782.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $169.70. 1,429,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,059,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.