iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is First United Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

