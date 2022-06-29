iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lessened by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.