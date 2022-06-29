iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 374,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 530,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,413,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $228.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average is $259.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.