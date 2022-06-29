iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after purchasing an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,088,000 after acquiring an additional 223,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after buying an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
