iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Cut by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,542. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.