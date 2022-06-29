iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $64,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

