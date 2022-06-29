iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

