iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 266,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

