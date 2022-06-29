iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

