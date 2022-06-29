iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

