iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Raised by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,592 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 153,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 655,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.