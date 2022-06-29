iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

