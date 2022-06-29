ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $11,668,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 8,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

