Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

