Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.53

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

