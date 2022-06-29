Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.53

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
