Jack Sinclair Sells 26,536 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SFM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 991,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,028 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.