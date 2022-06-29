Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 3.6% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.18. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

